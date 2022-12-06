Walterine Langford memorialized with plaque at city of Vicksburg’s HR office Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield, left, and Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour look at a portrait of former city Human Resources Director Walterine Langford after its unveiling in the city’s human resources office.

Langford, who died on Nov. 15, also served as city attorney and city judge before heading human resources.