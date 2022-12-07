Boys basketball roundup: Vicksburg takes first loss; Warren Central and PCA also fall Published 9:52 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

All good things come to an end eventually, as Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team found out Tuesday night.

Damarion Winston led four players in double figures for Yazoo City, and the Indians handed Vicksburg its first loss of the season, 68-46.

Vicksburg (10-1) started the season with 10 consecutive victories, but had an off night against a solid Yazoo City (10-2) team.

Malik Franklin led the Gators with 22 points and Davian Williams had 13. The rest of the team only scored eight points combined, however.

Tamarion Hoover scored 14 points for Yazoo City, William Grayson had 12 and Dalon Henry 11.

Vicksburg will host McComb Friday at 6 p.m.

Brandon 73, Warren Central 36

Braylon Barnes finished with 20 points, and Marcel Bridges scored 18 as Brandon (7-3) knocked off Warren Central.

Isaiah Davis added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who took control by outscoring Warren Central 26-9 in the second quarter.

Lazaveon Sylvester led Warren Central (3-6) with eight points.

Warren Central’s next game is Dec. 12 at Jefferson County.

Greenville Christian 54, Porter’s Chapel 51

Trey Rhodes scored a game-high 31 points to help Greenville Christian hold off Porter’s Chapel Academy.

PCA made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but only 7 of 14 free throws in the game.

Lawson Selby led PCA with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Noaj Porter finished with 13 points and three steals, and Ty Mack scored nine points.

Porter’s Chapel hosts Benton Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.