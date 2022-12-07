Girls basketball roundup: Missy Gators get back in the win column; PCA takes district loss

Published 10:09 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High basketball player Janiah Caples had 20 points and seven steals in a 66-31 victory over Yazoo City on Tuesday.

A couple days’ rest helped the Vicksburg Missy Gators get back to their winning ways.

Janiah Caples led the way with 20 points, seven steals and three assists as Vicksburg crushed Yazoo City 66-31 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday night.

The Missy Gators (9-3) bounced back from a loss to Warren Central on Saturday, which came in the second of two games in less than 24 hours. They had no problems dealing with Yazoo City (3-8) after a couple of days off to get its legs back under them.

Layla Carter backed Caples’ big game with one of her own. The senior finished with 12 points, six rebounds, eight steals and four assists.

Na Colenburg and Kierra James also scored six points apiece for Vicksburg, which will host McComb Friday at 6 p.m.

Greenville Christian 50, Porter’s Chapel 47
Porter’s Chapel Academy erased most of a double-digit halftime deficit, but couldn’t quite get over the hump in a loss to MAIS DIstrict 3-3A rival Greenville Christian.

Tiara Sims led Porter’s Chapel with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anjel Walton added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Sophie Masterson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Masterson also went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Brittany Stallion led Greenville Christian with 22 points and Denaria Carter scored eight.

PCA will host Benton Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.

