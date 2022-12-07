Old Post Files Dec. 7, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

100 years ago: 1922

Mayor J.J. Hayes, back from Washington, D.C., reports on the status of flood control. • Helen Chadwick is seen in “The Dust Flower” at the Alamo Theater. • French’s new sensational floating theater comes to Vicksburg.

90 years ago: 1932

Perrine Dixon is guest of honor at the Girl Scout banquet. • Mrs. Maude E. Bates and son are visiting Mrs. Wesley Lominick. • Mrs. F.N. Maxwell of Mound dies.

80 years ago: 1942

Bettie Woodson, who has been visiting relatives in Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee, returns home. • A daughter is born to Pvt. and Mrs. W.P. Reynolds. • Susie Cooley, former Carr Central High School faculty member, is here visiting friends.

70 years ago: 1952

Laurin Fields is participating in the annual Millsaps College debate tournament. • Sister M. Clementine Phelan observes her 40th anniversary in the Sisters of Mercy. • Ralph Meeker and Leslie Caron star in “Glory Alley” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

C.Y. Katzenmier is installed as president of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce. • Jack Kelly arrives home for the holidays from Washington and Lee University. • Mr. and Mrs. Egbert Porterfield return after visiting with friends in Miami, Fla. • Mr. and Mrs. James Henningan of Rolling Fork announce the birth of a daughter, Peggy, on Dec. 8. • John L. Long dies.

50 years ago: 1972

Relatives and friends of servicemen in Vietnam are advised by South Central Bell to plan ahead for overseas telephone conversations during the Christmas holidays. • Mrs. J.H. Chattin, Oak Street, will have her daughter, Jeanette Chattin of Falls Church, Va., as a Christmas holiday guest. • Maj. Leon L. Jacobs Jr. and daughter, Diane, from Satellite Beach, Fla., will arrive this week for a brief visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Jacobs.

40 years ago: 1982

Chief Deputy Otho Jones arrests a man walking nude into Warren County on U.S. 80 across the Big Black River Bridge. • Gwen Abernathy and Brynn Parker, both of Vicksburg, visit Mississippi University for Women for the annual fall “W” Day. • Brian Lee Robey is named to Louisiana Tech University’s president’s list.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg Mayor Robert Walker said he does not plan to seek Mike Espy’s congressional seat if the representative is tapped for a post in the Clinton administration. • James H. Davidson dies. • Mr. and Mrs. James S. Gilmore of Vicksburg announce the birth of a 10-pound, 3-ounce daughter, Anna Kathlyn, on Dec. 2.

20 years ago: 2002

Michael Stabler makes a hole-in-one at Clear Creek golf course. • Roenia Gleese Deloach receives a Doctor of Philosophy in social work from Ohio State University. • Fannie Peaches Johnson dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Up to $4,000 will be spent to promote Vicksburg and the two local Blues Challenge winners when they participate in an international competition in Memphis. • Christy Conceison, Alicia Anderson and Giorgi Sprow are among the AmeriCorp volunteers who have just returned from hurricane-relief work. • A Vicksburg man walked away this morning after his truck plowed into a pole inches from a gasoline pump after his truck’s gas pedal got stuck while he was driving on Interstate 20.