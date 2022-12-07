Soccer roundup: Lady Vikes, Missy Gators win region openers

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central soccer player Gloria Hall scored three goals in an 8-1 win over Terry in the team's MHSAA Region 5-6A opener on Tuesday.

After a rough first month of the season, Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team got a win it needed in more ways than one.

Gloria Hall racked up three goals, Adi Love Leist scored two, and Warren Central routed Terry 8-1 in its MHSAA Region 5-6A opener on Tuesday.

Melissa Herrle, Jordan Polk and Laney Schrader also scored one goal apiece.

It was just the second win in nine games for Warren Central (4-6, 1-0 Region 5-6A). The lopsided region win will also help down the road as it chases a playoff berth. The Lady Vikes play again Thursday at 5:30 p.m., at home against Pearl.

In the boys’ game Tuesday, Terry defeated Warren Central 5-0.

Vicksburg 7, Forest Hill 0
Aisha Murrell, Kennedy Mullins and Amari Johnson scored two goals apiece, and Vicksburg High easily defeated Forest Hill in its MHSAA Region 3-5A opener.

Trinity McGloster had four assists and Mullins had two for the Missy Gators (4-2-2, 1-0 Region 3-5A), who led 5-0 at halftime. Keeper Ava Pritchard recorded the shutout.

Forest Hill defeated Vicksburg 2-0 in the boys’ game.

Vicksburg will play again Thursday at 5:30 p.m, at home vs. Greenville.

