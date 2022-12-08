300 ANGELS: Vicksburg Salvation Army has urgent need for Christmas donations Published 11:47 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Vicksburg Salvation Army put out a call on Tuesday: out of 1,086 Angels on this year’s Angel Tree, approximately 300 are left, and the deadline for donations is fast-approaching.

Maj. Jana Torgerson, Corps officer for the Vicksburg office, said the surplus of Angels is likely due to a few factors, including inflation and the higher-than-normal number of people in need.

“Most of the Angels are at the mall. It’s about 300 Angels — exactly the number we’re over from last year,” Torgerson said. “We need more donors. We have seniors and children on the tree.”

The women’s auxiliary is hard at work, she added, but the need for donors is paramount.

There are multiple ways to adopt an angel this year, Torgerson said, highlighting the Angel Tree display at Uptown Vicksburg Mall which currently has 100 children and 100 seniors from the Vicksburg and Port Gibson area left on its boughs.

She also said donors or business sponsors can adopt Angels by calling her office at 601-456-4444. Those who call can receive an emailed selection of Angels from the 60 folders on her desk and select an Angel that way.

The third way, one Torgerson said was streamlined for an easy user experience, is to adopt an Angel online. There are 40 Angels online, mostly children, she said.

To adopt an angel online, click here or scan the QR Code below with your mobile device.

Torgerson said the Angels she has great concern for are the senior citizens on the list.

“I’m really concerned about the seniors, because that’s a harder gift to get,” she said. “Imagine what you would get for your grandma or grandpa. They like simple things, things for their house; comfortable things, warm things.”

If an Angel is not adopted, Torgerson said, she and her team will shop for them using funds from the KCS Holiday Express fundraiser. However, due to the increasing cost of goods and the high number of remaining Angels, she said the dollar amount spent per person is at risk of being reduced.

The deadline to turn in Angel Tree donations is Monday. Donations can be brought to the Vicksburg Salvation Army office at 530 Mission 66. The office’s hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donations must be unwrapped.

“I have faith that God will provide to meet our needs,” Torgerson said. “And I also have faith in the people of this community and their generosity.”