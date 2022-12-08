GOOD TIDINGS, GREAT JOY: Christmas Caroling Contest winners announced, songs airing Friday on V105.5

Published 12:18 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Vera Ann Fedell shows off the $250 check she won from the V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contest. Fedell was the first-place winner in the Adult Soloist Division. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)

The judges have made their decision, and the winners of the V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contest have been selected.

Mark Jones, the owner of WVBG 105.5 FM and 1490 AM, said this year there were 34 entries comprising eight divisions of competition, and from those $6,000 will be awarded to all first-place winners and the runners-up.

The winners are:

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Lower Elementary Division: Bovina Elementary, $1,000.

Upper Elementary Division: First place, South Park Elementary 4th graders, $1,000; runner-up, Vicksburg Intermediate School, $500.

Junior High Division: Academy of Innovation choir, $1,000.

High School Division: Vicksburg High School, $1,000.

Children’s Soloist Division: First place, 7-year-old Harley-Lynn Bagshaw, $200. Runners-up: 7- year-old Avery Johnson and 10-year-old Mary Helen Bradley, $100 each.

Teen Soloist Division: First place, 13-year-old Zoe Belle Pittman, $250; Runner-up 14-year-old Coralee Sherburn, $100.

Adult Soloist Division: First place, Vera Ann Fedell, $250; runner-up, Jureesa McBride, $100.

Group Division: Robertson Family Singers, $400.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Jones said, “We will have a special Christmas Caroling Contest Show and all 34 entries in each division will be played back-to-back. Many entries will also be played in our playback Christmas Show on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

The playback Christmas Show will also include performances from previous V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contests, Jones said.

Listeners can tune in to these shows on 105.5 FM radio or via live stream at www.vicksburgradio.com.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Hinds Community College opens hi-tech training center at MCITy

School board to vote on storing overdose medication in schools

300 ANGELS: Vicksburg Salvation Army has urgent need for Christmas donations

VOICES AND VOTES: Raymond Banks to discuss ‘Fashion Politics’ at Catfish Row Museum

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...