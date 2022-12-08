GOOD TIDINGS, GREAT JOY: Christmas Caroling Contest winners announced, songs airing Friday on V105.5 Published 12:18 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The judges have made their decision, and the winners of the V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contest have been selected.

Mark Jones, the owner of WVBG 105.5 FM and 1490 AM, said this year there were 34 entries comprising eight divisions of competition, and from those $6,000 will be awarded to all first-place winners and the runners-up.

The winners are:

Lower Elementary Division: Bovina Elementary, $1,000.

Upper Elementary Division: First place, South Park Elementary 4th graders, $1,000; runner-up, Vicksburg Intermediate School, $500.

Junior High Division: Academy of Innovation choir, $1,000.

High School Division: Vicksburg High School, $1,000.

Children’s Soloist Division: First place, 7-year-old Harley-Lynn Bagshaw, $200. Runners-up: 7- year-old Avery Johnson and 10-year-old Mary Helen Bradley, $100 each.

Teen Soloist Division: First place, 13-year-old Zoe Belle Pittman, $250; Runner-up 14-year-old Coralee Sherburn, $100.

Adult Soloist Division: First place, Vera Ann Fedell, $250; runner-up, Jureesa McBride, $100.

Group Division: Robertson Family Singers, $400.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Jones said, “We will have a special Christmas Caroling Contest Show and all 34 entries in each division will be played back-to-back. Many entries will also be played in our playback Christmas Show on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

The playback Christmas Show will also include performances from previous V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contests, Jones said.

Listeners can tune in to these shows on 105.5 FM radio or via live stream at www.vicksburgradio.com.