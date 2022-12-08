Mattie Derivaux accepted in UMMC Medical School Early Decision Program Published 11:31 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Mattie Derivaux, of Vicksburg, majoring in biochemistry at the University of Mississippi, has been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program.

Students who apply to the Early Decision Program for medical school commit to only applying to one school until they hear back. In return for this commitment, they have the opportunity to secure a place in a medical school class earlier in the process than is typical.

“It takes an incredibly well-rounded student who not only excels academically but also is a true steward of their campus and community to be admitted to medical school,” said Kelli Hutchens, academic adviser in UM’s Health Professions Advising Office. “We feel incredibly fortunate to get to work with such amazing students every day, and to help them grow and develop into the phenomenal doctors and health care professionals we know they will be.”

To be eligible to apply for EDP, students often must meet GPA and/or MCAT scores set by the school to which they are applying and be exceptionally strong in their community service, clinical and/or leadership experiences, as well as during their interviews with medical school officials.

Derivaux is a graduate and former valedictorian of St. Aloysius High School in Vicksburg.