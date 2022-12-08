Mattie Derivaux accepted in UMMC Medical School Early Decision Program

Published 11:31 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mattie Derivaux, of Vicksburg, majoring in biochemistry at the University of Mississippi, has been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program.

Students who apply to the Early Decision Program for medical school commit to only applying to one school until they hear back. In return for this commitment, they have the opportunity to secure a place in a medical school class earlier in the process than is typical.

“It takes an incredibly well-rounded student who not only excels academically but also is a true steward of their campus and community to be admitted to medical school,” said Kelli Hutchens, academic adviser in UM’s Health Professions Advising Office. “We feel incredibly fortunate to get to work with such amazing students every day, and to help them grow and develop into the phenomenal doctors and health care professionals we know they will be.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

To be eligible to apply for EDP, students often must meet GPA and/or MCAT scores set by the school to which they are applying and be exceptionally strong in their community service, clinical and/or leadership experiences, as well as during their interviews with medical school officials.

Derivaux is a graduate and former valedictorian of St. Aloysius High School in Vicksburg.

More News

300 ANGELS: Vicksburg Salvation Army has urgent need for Christmas donations

VOICES AND VOTES: Raymond Banks to discuss ‘Fashion Politics’ at Catfish Row Museum

Warren County Land Records Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 

Vicksburg High School student recognized for work with NAMI

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...