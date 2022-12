One in Custody in Early Morning Stabbing Published 8:41 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Melissa Winters, 50 of Vicksburg, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Winters is accused of stabbing a family member in the mouth earlier that morning.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Winters’ bond at $50,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.