Vicksburg High School student recognized for work with NAMI

Published 10:42 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jamiyah Gaines at the NAMI WalksYourWay event. (Photo Submitted)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted its 2022 NAMIWalks Your Way event in October, and a Vicksburg High School student was part of the action.

Jamiyah Gaines is a senior at Vicksburg High School and has been selected as an internist for NAMI of Vicksburg this year. The 2022 NAMIWalks Your Way event was held at Uptown Vicksburg Mall.

Each year, the NAMIWalks Your Way event gives participants an opportunity to cheer each other on while raising voices to be heard, united in the commitment to raise awareness of the cause, generate funding to drive NAMI’s free programs and build community in every sense of the word.

“We are so thankful for the partnership that we share with NAMI,” VWSD Academy Business Liaison and Coordinator Dr. Prentiss McLin said in a statement. “Job well done.”

