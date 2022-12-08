Vicksburg men in custody on Narcotics Charges Published 8:39 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division investigators arrested Anthony Dixon, 52 of Vicksburg, on Dec. 2 on one count of sale of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dixon appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $190,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

In an unrelated case, Jeffrey Cage, 48 of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday on a warrant for sale of cocaine.

He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court also on Monday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $45,000 bond.