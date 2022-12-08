Vicksburg men in custody on Narcotics Charges

Published 8:39 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Pictured are Anthony Dixon and Jeffrey Cage.

Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division investigators arrested Anthony Dixon, 52 of Vicksburg, on Dec. 2 on one count of sale of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dixon appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $190,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

In an unrelated case, Jeffrey Cage, 48 of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday on a warrant for sale of cocaine.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court also on Monday, where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $45,000 bond.

More News

Hinds County man arrested after Home Invasion

One in Custody in Early Morning Stabbing

Woman Arrested for Weapon Possession

Vicksburg Police report one shooting into an occupied dwelling and Mission Mart burglary

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...