Vicksburg Police report one shooting into an occupied dwelling and Mission Mart burglary Published 7:31 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Shooting Into An Occupied Dwelling

On Dec. 2 at 11:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1220 Harrison St. in reference to a shooting call.

The complainant reported hearing shots fired outside and several bullets entered the home. No one was injured. This case is under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

On Dec. 5 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported earlier burglary at the Mission Mart convenience store, 1020 Mission 66. Store employees reported someone entered the building during the previous night and stole several different packages of cigars and cigarettes. The damage to the store, along with the cost of materials, is estimated at $3,000 according to the storeowner. This case is under investigation.