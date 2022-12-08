Warren County Land Records Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 

Published 11:33 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Nov. 28 to Dec. 5.

Warranty Deeds

*William Donald Ainsworth and Theresa Ainsworth to Lisa Chanin Burkhalter and Fredrick Philip Burkhalter, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Sylvia L. Barnes to Sylvia L. Barnes, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Regina Antoinette Williams to Ashley Billings, Block 4, Part of Lot 16, Springfield North – A.B. Reading.

*Courtney Brown (Bailey) to Michelle Jones, Lot 18, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part G.

*The Chambers Street Co. LLC to Wynngineering LLC, Part of Lot 5 and 6, Nathan Seymour.

*Country Club Development Inc. to David Brewer Inc., Lots 28 and 29, Falcon Ridge Part 3.

*Jeffrey Robert Eckstein and Adrienne Michele Eckstein to Adrienne M. Eckstein Living Trust, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Roman Dale Embry to Mary Elizabeth Miller and Cody Miller, Lot 14, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Bethany Fortenberry and Justin Fortenberry to Timothy Ricard, Lot 15, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Goshen Properties LLC to Regina Antoinette Williams, Block 4, Part of Lot 16, Springfield North, – A.B. Reading.

*Jimmy Allen Johnson, Executor and Donell Youngblood Estate to Eric Allen Hammack, Block 4, Lots 12 and 13, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Oliver P. Stone to Spencer Hooks and Shelby Hooks, Lots 39, Shoreline Estates Part 6.

*Pamela D. Vedros (Clark) to Larry Smith Jr., Lot 17 and 18, Shenandoah Valley No. 1.

*Randall R. Williams and Royce G. Williams to Robert H. Windham and Janet M. Windham, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

 

Deeds of Trust

*Larry Smith Jr. to American Financial Network, Lots 17 and 18, Shenandoah Valley No. 1.

*Judy Lynn Smith Brantley and Andrew E. Brantley to RiverHills Bank, Lots 28 to 31, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-A.

*Lisa Chanin Burkhalter and Fredrick Philip Burkhalter to First Commercial Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Bradford D. Derrington to USDA-Rural Housing Service, Block 5, Lot 6, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Adrienne M. Eckstein Trustee and Adrienne M. Eckstein Trust to Jeffery R. Eckstein, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Justin Royce Fuller and Cora Lynette Fuller to Peoples Bank, Lots 26, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

*Justin Fuller and Cora Lynette Fuller to Peoples Bank, Lot 2, Warrenton Heights.

*Sandip R. Patel and Darshana S. Patel to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 33, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

*Nathan Hall to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Block B, Lot 8, Lake Hill Park.

*Lisa N. Henerson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 88, Warrenton Heights.

*Spencer Hooks and Shelby Ann Hooks to Peoples Bank, Lot 39, Shoreline Estates Part 6.

*Michelle Jones to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 18, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part G.

*Mary Elizabeth Miller and Cody Miller to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Lot 14, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Jessie Mae Patterson and Curtis Dale Patterson to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 20 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Charles D. Norman (Dean) and Elizabeth J. Norman to Regions Bank, Lot 105, Lakewood Subdivision No. 3.

*R A Stewardship LLC and Onesource Lands LLC to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas Solomon and Jessica Solomon to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 13, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

*Kerry Taylor to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 31 and Part of Lot 32, Williow Creek Subdivision No. 2.

*Robert H. Windham and Janet M. Windham to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

 

Marriage Licenses

*Joshua Edward McCraine, 34, Mississippi, to Delana Rachelle Irwin, 33, Mississippi.

*Jon Edward King, 22, Jackson, Miss., to Sarah Kate Smith, 24, Jackson, Miss.

*Kenneth A. Knight, 61, Rolling Fork, Miss., to Shirley Rena Reed, 61, Natchez, Miss.

*Kristin Shavonna Linson, 35, Hazelhurst, Miss., to Tiffany Ann King, 39, Waukegan, Ill.

