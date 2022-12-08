Woman Arrested for Weapon Possession

Published 8:33 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jennifer Evans, 26 of Vicksburg, was arrested  on Dec. 2 after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

Evans was found to be in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun that had previously been reported stolen through the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Evans’ bond was set at $55,000 by Judge Angela Carpenter and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Crime

Stabbing incident leads to woman’s arrest by Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Greenville grain company’s ex-CEO indicted on fraud charges

Warren County Sheriff’s Office: Undercover operative leads to drug and child abuse arrest; utility cable theft

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Vicksburg Police Chief takes drug busts to a new level

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...