Woman Arrested for Weapon Possession Published 8:33 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Jennifer Evans, 26 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Dec. 2 after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

Evans was found to be in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun that had previously been reported stolen through the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Evans’ bond was set at $55,000 by Judge Angela Carpenter and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.