Dancy resigns as Valley head coach to join Sanders’ staff at Colorado Published 4:37 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

ITTA BENA — Another Southwestern Athletic Conference football coach is heading to Colorado.

Mississippi Valley State announced Friday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned to take job on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders was hired as Colorado’s head coach last weekend.

Dancy is a Mississippi native who played college football at Jackson State. He had a 10-38 record at Valley from 2018-22 while working against numerous limitations regarding scholarships.

In 2021, the Delta Devils won their most games in nearly a decade with four. This season, Mississippi Valley State won two of its final three games and finished 2-9.

Defensive coordinator Javier Gonzalez was appointed interim head coach while a search for a full-time replacement is conducted.

“On behalf of Mississippi Valley State University, I want to extend our deepest appreciation to Coach Vincent Dancy for his incredible leadership of our football program,” Valley athletic Director Hakim McClellan said in a statement. “The energy that he poured into his teams was a shining light for MVSU and a point of pride for all the Valley family.”