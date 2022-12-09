Miss Mississippi named social impact finalist at Miss America Competition Published 2:14 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

While rehearsals are underway for the 2023 Miss America Competition, finalists for various scholarships are also being announced.

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins has been named a finalist for her social impact initiative, “Music is Medicine.”

“We are very proud of Emmie Perkins being a social impact finalist at Miss America,” Miss Mississippi corporation executive director David Blackledge said.

Preliminaries for Miss Americal kick off Tuesday and Perkins will be singing during the talent phase of the competition.

The Miss America Competition preliminaries and final night of competition will be available to view at PageantsLive.com and the PageantsLive apps. Preliminaries begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13. The final competition and crowning will begin at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec.15.