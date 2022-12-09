Missy Gators shut out Cleveland Central, take control of Region 3-5A race Published 10:23 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Three games. Four days. First place.

Vicksburg High’s girls’ soccer team finished a sprint through the first half of its Region 3-5A schedule by beating Cleveland Central 1-0 on Friday to take control of the region championship race.

Amari Johnson scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute, and Ava Pritchard notched the shutout in goal for the Missy Gators.

Vicksburg (6-2-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 3-5A) racked up home wins over all three of its region foes this week — Forest Hill, Greenville and Cleveland Central — to sit atop the league heading toward the holiday break.

The Missy Gators play Cleveland Central (6-5, 1-1) on the road on Dec. 16, and then not again until going to Greenville on Jan. 10 and forest Hill on Jan. 13.

Cleveland Central beat Vicksburg in the boys’ game Friday, 7-0.