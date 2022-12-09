Old Post Files Dec. 9, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Thames are looking forward to a family reunion. • Frances Jack goes to Brandon for the holidays. • James Harding and Elizabeth Morrison are married. • Alice Lake is seen at the Alamo Theater in “I Am the Law.” • Frank Richardson is here from New Orleans.

90 years ago: 1932

E.N. Thomas dies. • Gene Howard is re-elected president of the Y’s Men’s Club. • E.J. Platte is ill with the flu. • Mrs. Elizabeth Posey Courtney dies.

80 years ago: 1942

Orville Rucker dies. • Commander Francis Mee, U.S. Navy, arrives here for a visit. • Lt. David Luckett, former teacher at Jett School, is here visiting his family. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Watkins.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. W.J. Holly passes away. • Services are held for Mrs. Blanche Baragone, St. Joseph resident. • Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Wetzel announce the birth of a son, Edward. • Mrs. Fred Young is a patient at the Lutheran Hospital. • Yvonne DeCarlo stars in “Hurricane Smith” at the Saenger Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Martin announce the birth of a son, James, on Dec. 14. • Ensign Williams Purks returns to the United States after service aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet in the Western Pacific. • Burt Lancaster stars in “Birdman of Alcatraz” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater.

50 years ago: 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Robert Gilbreath announce the birth of a daughter, Monica Michelle, on Dec. 5. • Miss Mary Claire Schaff and Robert Carl Maggio are engaged to be married on Feb. 3. • Miss Terri Lynn Davis is selected to be a finalist in the 1973 Miss Mississippi Teen Pageant to be held at the Hotel Heidelberg in Jackson.

40 years ago: 1982

Service awards are presented to firefighters Capt. Gerald Arnold, 10 years, and Capt. Williams Field Sr., 10 years. • Bradley Cogan is 5. • Bobby Hannon, owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises in Vicksburg and Tallulah, receives the Five Star Award for store management and customer satisfaction.

30 years ago: 1992

Betty Barns Jackson becomes the first official candidate in the race for mayor of Vicksburg. • The Mississippi Mass Choir has been selected to represent the state in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration festivities for president-elect Bill Clinton.

20 years ago: 2002

Tabitha Jones and her 9-year-old son, Jacolby, travel to the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, where she will donate him a kidney. • Kathleen M. Fitzgerald associates with the Law Firm of Teller, Chaney, Hassell & Hopson. • Melissa Haas wins the Downtown Dollars from the Main Street Christmas Open House giveaway.

10 years ago: 2012

The Bowmar Elementary Honor Choir performed “Singing Gloria” during the first round of the eighth annual WVBG V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contest at the Vicksburg Convention Center. • Jimmy Veazey and Vivian Middleton dance during the Vicksburg Senior Center’s Christmas party at the Battlefield Inn while Jerrell Cooper’s band Magnolias and Moonshine plays.