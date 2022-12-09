OUR OPINION: Give to someone in need this Christmas Published 8:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Imagine a time when you were in need.

Maybe you couldn’t afford to pay a bill; maybe you couldn’t afford food on your table. Maybe, especially around the holidays, you couldn’t afford Christmas.

The Vicksburg Salvation Army office is one organization looking to make Christmas brighter for people in need, but they need our help. There are 300 people in Warren and Claiborne counties who haven’t been adopted as part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

This year, the need is greater than ever, with more Angels on the list than in years past.

You can adopt a child or a senior citizen, and their needs vary greatly. Some children need clothes and shoes, some want toy trucks or baby dolls. The elderly adults on the list are in need of items ranging from slippers and housecoats to small appliances like slow cookers and microwaves.

For most of us, the things our local Angels are asking for are simple pleasures — things we take for granted.

The Vicksburg community has proven time and time again that its people are generous and have giving spirits. And, as Salvation Army officer Maj. Janna Torgerson pointed out during an interview with The Post, giving to others is one of the most rewarding things a person can do.

“Many of the people who donate to the Salvation Army, through the red kettle campaign or the Angel Tree, do so because of what the Salvation Army has done for them in the past,” she said.

We know times are hard and money is tight for so many in our area and across the country. However, if we can spare even a small portion of what we have in order to bless someone else, then all people can have a merry Christmas.

Read the story on page A1 today, or on vicksburgpost.com, to learn how you can help the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program this year. The deadline for donations is Monday, so time is of the essence.