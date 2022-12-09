William Carey University Fall 2022 Trimester President’s and Dean’s List

Published 11:57 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

William Carey University announces the undergraduate President’s and Dean’s List Scholars for the Fall 2022 Trimester.

President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0-grade point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5 grade point average; both lists require students to have no failing grade in any class. Students earning the recognition of being on the dean’s list from Vicksburg are Kameren Duenas Batty and Andre Uy Ranis.

