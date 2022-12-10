Old Post Files Dec. 10, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Organization of a Vicksburg motor club is planned. • Eva May Hoggatt dies. • Fred Buckle’s meat shop and the Dochterman Drug Store are burglarized. • Joe Biedenharn is here form Monroe, La. • Paul C. Kemp and Minnie Caselia are to be married on the 16th.

90 years ago: 1932

The 15th birthday of the Vicksburg Rotary Club is observed at the weekly luncheon. • Mrs. Julia Cotton is elected worthy matron of the Hyland Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. • Harold Quayle and Mattie Hancock are married. • George Anderson is the winner of the Franklin Life Insurance essay contest and is presented with a gold medal.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. Kenneth Little is a patient at the Infirmary. • Lesta T. Lee Jr. completes six weeks basic training at the San Diego Naval Air Station and a three-month radio course at Indianapolis, Ind. • Mary Maganos is in Kosciusko to spend the Christmas holidays. • Maj. and Mrs. Nathan Lewis are here on a visit.

70 years ago: 1952

Percy Schaifer of Port Gibson dies. • Services are held for Mrs. W.J. Holly. • Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Miller announce the birth of a son, James, on Dec. 14. • Gregory Peck and Susan Hayward star in “David and Bathsheba” at the Strand Theater.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. A.N. Hutchinson Jr. of Port Gibson announce the birth of a son, Augustus, on Dec. 15. • Earl W. Walls dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Newton Carrington and children are spending the holidays in Memphis with relatives. • Jeff Chandler stars in “Return to Peyton Place” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater.

50 years ago: 1972

Apollo 17 comes home, ending with a splash in the South Pacific the program that put 20th century man on the moon. • A stolen car, missing for more than two months, is found in a hole in the southern part of the country. • Ricky and Peggy Hooper, students at Ole Miss, are at home for their Christmas vacation. • Mr. and Mrs. Alvin H. Doty Jr. announce the birth of a son, Christopher Avery, on Dec. 13.

40 years ago: 1982

Mrs. Minnie S. Watson, 77, dies. • Mary Helen Franklin wins a $2,000 diamond during a promotion at Michael’s Jewelers. • Mount Olive M.B. Church members honor Brother Johnnie Sims.

30 years ago: 1992

Warrenton Elementary students collect $413.59 worth of pennies to donate to the Warren County Children’s Shelter. • Melvin Redmond announces he will run again for North Ward alderman, a position he has held for more than 16 years. • Vicksburg beats Warren Central, 56-37.

20 years ago: 2002

David L. and Kelli R. Green announce the birth of a son, Brayden Lewis. • First Baptist Church presents “God’s Christmas Gift.” • Joyce Borum performs at the unveiling of the Calsonic Kansei Mississippi mural depicting Washington Street in the early 1900s.

10 years ago: 2012

Operators of shuttles who receive pay for their services must comply with the city’s taxi ordinance, city attorney Lee Thames said after a taxi operator complained of unfair enforcement of city rules. • St. Aloysius basketball player, Ellie Welp, had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-38 win over Greenville-St. Joe.