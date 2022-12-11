LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for a successful Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights Published 4:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

It takes a community to put on a parade. This year’s Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights, sponsored by the Vicksburg Main Street Program, was no different.

Washington Street lit up the night sky with beautiful sparkling floats all adorned in festive cheer. This year, we took a moment to honor those that cannot always join the festivities of the holidays: our first responders, doctors, delivery service people, teachers, law enforcement, firefighters and so many others. They are the heroes among us the ones that protect our community and families in so many ways.

A special thank you to all of the participants this year, as we had over 55 participants in this year’s parade. All of the businesses, non-profits, civic clubs and schools of our community came together and made one fabulous parade down Washington Street.

The winners this year are as follows: Best in Show: Danny Hearn Trucking, Best Business: River City Allstar Cheer & Tumble, Best Non-profit: Warren County Fire Auxiliary, Best Theme: Vicksburg Theatre Guild, Most Originality: Vicksburg National Military Park, Most Enthusiastic: Medical Associates of Vicksburg, Most Creative: Vicksburg Jeepers.

It was an honor to have Craig Danczyk as the Grand Marshal.

We would also like to thank the Vicksburg Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, City of Vicksburg Traffic Department and City of Vicksburg Mayor and Aldermen. A special thank you to all of our volunteers, Dean Anderson, Margie Alexander, Colby Langford, Tracy Prewitt, Audrey Prickett, Ritch Southard, Brittany Hopkins Sedrick Hall and Rebecca Sigh.

We appreciate all of the support and enthusiasm given by everyone that attended the parade. And last but not least, we thank Mr. and Mrs. Claus for coming all the way from the North Pole to celebrate the most wonderful time of year, here with us in downtown Vicksburg.

Thank you,

Kim Hopkins

Executive Director, Vicksburg Main Street Program