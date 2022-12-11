Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach hospitalized Published 3:39 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach is in a Jackson hospital after having what the university described “a personal health issue.”

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the university said Leach was transported from Starkville to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

It did not release any information about the nature of Leach’s health issue.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family,” the university said in its statement.

The 61-year-old Leach is in his third season as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of Mississippi State’s football team in Leach’s absence. The Bulldogs are preparing to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 2.

The university said there are currently no planned disruptions to the practice schedule or recruiting.