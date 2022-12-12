James Robert Abdo Sr. Published 12:35 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

James Robert Abdo Sr. (Jimmy) of Greenville, MS died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Cleveland Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at Boone Funeral Home in Leland with visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral following at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the burial in the Leland-Stoneville Cemetery.

Jimmy is a native of Greenville, Ms. He graduated from Chamberlain Hunt Academy. In 1968, he married Brenda Jean Brackin, they were married for 45 years before her passing in 2013. Jimmy retired from Lowes in the spring of 2014. He enjoyed spending his time hunting. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and watching them play sports.

He is preceded in death by his wife Brenda Brackin Abdo; his parents, George Abdo Sr. and Lucille Abdo and a brother, Bill Abdo.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Cindy A. Ware (David) of Cleveland, James Abdo Jr. of Vicksburg; one brother, George E Abdo (Betty) of Oxford; two grandchildren, Brandon Ware of Cleveland, and Mia Brooke Abdo of Vicksburg along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Cleveland Nursing and Rehab along with Heart of Hospice for the great care he received.