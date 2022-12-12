Nada Yvonne Sykes

Published 1:52 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Nada Yvonne Sykes, 68, passed away on December 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center with Pastor Reginald L. Walker officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

 

