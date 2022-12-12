One arrested after car accident puts Vicksburg woman in hospital

Published 5:24 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Eric Wesley, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Vicksburg Police Department following a motor vehicle accident on Pemberton Square Boulevard that sent a 21-year-old Vicksburg woman to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

Wesley had a breath alcohol level that was above the legal limit for someone under the age of 21.

He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday charged with aggravated felony driving under the influence. His bond was set at $70,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Jackson man, woman arrested for commercial burglaries in Vicksburg

Vicksburg man arrested for sale of cocaine

Vicksburg woman arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle, assault

Company seeks tax break from city to repair apartments twice damaged by fire

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...