Funeral services for Samuel R. Jackson, 54, will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Buria MB Church, Cary. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Bishop Eric Davis will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Jackson died on November 30, 2022, at Merit Health River Region, Vicksburg.