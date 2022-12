Vicksburg man arrested for sale of cocaine Published 5:29 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Adolph Carson, 48 of Vicksburg, was arrested by investigators with the Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division on Dec. 9 on a warrant for the sale of cocaine.

Carson appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day, where his bond was set at $40,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.