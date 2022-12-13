COMFORT CRITTERS: ERDC Alumni donate to local first responders, help children in need

Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

The ERDC Alumni presented its annual Comfort Critters donation to area first responders on Dec. 9 at their Christmas luncheon at the VFW.

These are small, stuffed animals used to comfort children at incident response sites. Pictured are Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps, Deputy John Williams, Deputy T’onna Sims, Sheriff Martin Pace, 2022 ERDC Alumni President Ernie Smith and Santa Claus.

Santa was assisted by ERDC Alumnus Mark Jourdan. (Photo Submitted)

