Jasmine Debrajoan Buckhannon Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Ms. Jasmine Debrajoan Buckhannon passed away on December 4, 2022, in Meridian, MS at the age of 34. Graveside services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Ratliff Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Edwards, MS with Elder Dr. Preston Cobbins officiating. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.