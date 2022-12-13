Lilly Ruth Atlas Scott Published 9:19 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Funeral services for Lilly Ruth Atlas Scott, 75, who died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her residence, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Beechland M.B. Church with Rev. Frank McGriggs officiating. Burial will be in Carbondale Cemetery in the Westside Community with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Thursday, December 15, 2022, from noon until service time at the Church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.