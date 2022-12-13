Linda Rose Moore Wells Published 9:16 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Funeral services for Linda Rose Moore Wells, 70, who died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Waterloo M.B. Church with Pastor C.J. Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson, in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

