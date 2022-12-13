PET OF THE WEEK: Warrior the Wonder Dog Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Warrior, a female black and tan dog, was lying in the middle of the road begging for help last week when Paws Rescue of Vicksburg came to her aid.

She is currently under the care of Animal Medical Clinic. She is on the path to stability but will need to have her leg amputated. She currently weighs 31 pounds but should weigh around 50 pounds. She is a sweet, strong girl in need of healing prayers.

Those who would like to donate to her recovery can do so by calling Animal Medical Clinic at 601-636-9410, mailing a check to Paws at P.O. Box 13, Redwood, MS 39156 or via Paypal at leigh@pawsrescuepets.org.