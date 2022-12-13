PET OF THE WEEK: Warrior the Wonder Dog

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warrior, a female black and tan dog, was lying in the middle of the road begging for help last week when Paws Rescue of Vicksburg came to her aid.

She is currently under the care of Animal Medical Clinic. She is on the path to stability but will need to have her leg amputated. She currently weighs 31 pounds but should weigh around 50 pounds. She is a sweet, strong girl in need of healing prayers.

Those who would like to donate to her recovery can do so by calling Animal Medical Clinic at 601-636-9410, mailing a check to Paws at P.O. Box 13, Redwood, MS 39156 or via Paypal at leigh@pawsrescuepets.org

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

VCVB allocated $1,298,206 from Tourism Recovery Fund

Southern Cultural Heritage Center hosting Basic Cake Decorating with Maryann Artz

YOU BETTER WATCH OUT: Severe weather possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday for Vicksburg area

COMFORT CRITTERS: ERDC Alumni donate to local first responders, help children in need

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Did you purchase a real Christmas tree this year, or an artificial one?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...