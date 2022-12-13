Southern Cultural Heritage Center hosting Basic Cake Decorating with Maryann Artz Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center is giving 10 people the chance to make their celebrations sweeter with a new workshop hosted by a local baker.

Attendees will learn how to use cake decorating tips to create beautiful cakes courtesy of Maryann Artz, a local cake artist who has been decorating cakes for more than 30 years.

“Artz will bring all her knowledge to help novice decorators produce amazing results,” a statement from SCHC read.

Hands-on instruction and all supplies will be provided for the workshop, which requires participants to pre-register. The class time will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Registration is $70, and the class will be limited to 10 students.

Reservations are required. For more information or to register, please go to Eventbrite.com, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997, or email info@southernculture.org.