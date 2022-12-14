Basketball roundup: Stewart nabs 100th win at Vicksburg; VHS, WC boys snag victories Published 10:49 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The latest win for the Vicksburg Missy Gators marked a milestone.

Janiah Caples led three players in double figures with 21 points and seven steals, as the Missy Gators beat Murrah 57-35 on Tuesday for their third consecutive victory.

It was also the 100th win for head coach Troy Stewart at Vicksburg. Stewart was hired as the school’s girls’ basketball coach in 2017 and has not had a losing season since. The Missy Gators improved to 11-3 this season, with their next game Saturday at Ridgeland.

Layla Carter had 17 points, five assists and four steals to aid the effort vs. Murrah (3-5). Na Colenburg also scored 10 points, while Cynia Johnson had seven rebounds and Kierra James grabbed six.

Vicksburg shot 48.9 percent (22-of-45) overall from the field, and went 6-for-14 from 3-point range.

Madison-St. Joe 62, St. Aloysius 21

Maia Turner scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half, and Chloe Taylor scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter as Madison-St. Joseph blitzed St. Aloysius on Tuesday.

Madison-St. Joe raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. St. Al only made two field goals in the first half.

Maddy McSherry led St. Al with six points and Madi Mathews scored five.

St. Al fared a bit better in the junior varsity game, losing 30-21. Taryn Lusby scored 12 points for the Lady Flashes and Megan Theriot had nine.

Boys

Vicksburg 50, Murrah 47

Malik Franklin scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half to lead Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team past Murrah.

Tyler Henderson added eight points for the Gators (12-1) and Kameryn Bailey scored six. Courterius Scott scored a game-high 24 points for Murrah.

Madison-St. Joseph 55, St. Aloysius 21

Jadon Smith scored a game-high 19 points, and Madison-St. Joseph made seven 3-pointers in the first half en route to an easy victory over St. Aloysius.

The Bruins outscored St. Al 23-0 in the second quarter to blow the game open. They led 40-5 at halftime.

Ahmad Stewart led St. Al with six points, while Will Keen and Korey Simms had five apiece,

St. Al plays at home against Cathedral Friday at 6 p.m., and then is at Greenville Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Warren Central 69, Jefferson County 55

Lazaveon Sylvester scored 19 points to help Warren Central beat Jefferson County and snap a two-game losing streak.

Gaylon Turner added 14 points and Roosevelt Harris 10 for the Vikings (4-5), who opened an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Knoowledge Ragin led Jefferson County with 20 points.

Warren Central will play Murrah Friday at 7:30 p.m, at Lanier High School in Jackson.