LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 21st Annual Breakfast with Santa gives thanks for big success Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The 21st Annual Breakfast with Santa, held Saturday at the Vicksburg Convention Center, was a huge success.

It provided hundreds of Vicksburg residents and visitors with a joyful holiday experience. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House, a “home away from home” for families with seriously ill children living in our area who must travel for medical care. The community support for this special event is always so appreciated.

On behalf of the Vicksburg Convention Center and VenuWorks of Vicksburg, we would like to give special thanks to our sponsors: McDonald’s, Bella la Vita Photography, Batesville Casket, Maynord Landscaping Inc., Reed’s Metals, Hometown Medical LLC, Terry Service, Inc., Mutual Credit Union, International Paper, Newbreak Communications, Golding Barge Line Inc., WaterView Casino Hotel, Vicksburg Family Dental, Vollor, Vollor & Herring Law Firm, MS Lumber and Supply, Bally’s Vicksburg, Levee Street Marketplace, Peoples Drug Store, Inc., Jones & Upchurch Inc., Unified Brands, Tina’s Flowers and Gifts LLC, Paul Lynn Construction LLC, Relish Bistro LLC and Home Depot.

We were very fortunate to have volunteer students from our local junior high and high schools, the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club and many other community volunteers who did everything from taking up tickets and serving meals to clearing tables and assisting Santa. We couldn’t have done it without them.

Special thanks to Racheal Hollowell of Bella la Vita Photography, who volunteered her services by taking all of the photos with Santa. She does such a great job.

Last but certainly not least, a big thanks to Santa for coming to Vicksburg during his busiest time of the year. He provided lots of joy to many boys and girls. We can’t wait to start planning Breakfast with Santa for 2023.

Sincerely,

Sue Bagby

Sales Coordinator, Vicksburg Convention Center