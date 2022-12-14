Lillie Mae Flagg Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Funeral services for Lillie Mae Flagg is to be held on Saturday, December 17 at noon in the Pleasant Valley M. B. Church 260 Hwy 27 with the Rev. Joe Harris officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. with facial covering worn while inside the building.

Lillie Mae Flagg passed away on Monday, December 5 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 85. She was a photographer and member of Pleasant Valley M. B. Church where she was also a mother of the church, past worthy matron of the Esther Grand Chapter of the OES, and past secretary for the NAACP.

She was preceded in death by her parents, B.L. and Roxianna Clark; her brothers, Johnny Edmon and Samuel Clark and her sister, Sallie Mae Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Flagg of Vicksburg; her four sons, Sammy Taylor of San Diego, CA, Dewayne Taylor, Patrick Flagg, Dennis Clark all of Vicksburg; her eight daughters, Debra Dianne Taylor of Madison, WI, Sandra Brown of Vicksburg, Portia Coleman of Vicksburg, Joni Taylor of Vicksburg, Ursla Jones of Vicksburg, Daphne Flagg Reed of Vicksburg, Angela Hicks of Vicksburg and Tonya Williams also of Vicksburg, 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.