Northwest Mississippi Community College released Fall 2022 President’s and Vice President’s List Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Fall 2022 President’s and Vice President’s List at Northwest Mississippi Community College has been released.

The President’s list recognizes those students who earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher. This semester, 850 outstanding full-time students have been recognized for their work. The Vice President’s List at Northwest Mississippi Community College is comprised of 398 outstanding full-time students who completed the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74. Dylan Cochran of Vicksburg earned the honor of being on the President’s list and Ian Gordon of Vicksburg earned the honor of being on the Vice President’s List.