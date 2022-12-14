Northwest Mississippi Community College released Fall 2022 President’s and Vice President’s List
Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The Fall 2022 President’s and Vice President’s List at Northwest Mississippi Community College has been released.
The President’s list recognizes those students who earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher. This semester, 850 outstanding full-time students have been recognized for their work. The Vice President’s List at Northwest Mississippi Community College is comprised of 398 outstanding full-time students who completed the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74. Dylan Cochran of Vicksburg earned the honor of being on the President’s list and Ian Gordon of Vicksburg earned the honor of being on the Vice President’s List.
One of the benefits of making the president’s list and vice president’s list is the potential for inclusion into the international two-year honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK). Students who have completed more than 12 academic hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible to join PTK and benefit significantly from membership. The chief interest for PTK membership is that four-year colleges and universities around the country give exceptional transfer scholarships for students who have earned membership in PTK. Students interested in knowing more about PTK can speak to their local campus PTK advisor or visit www.northwestms.edu/l/current-