Odessie Mae Johnson Buckley

Published 11:36 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Pleasant Valley M.B. Church, 2585 North Washington Street. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Mrs. Buckley passed away on December 6, at Merit Health River Region. She was 90.

