Old Post Files Dec. 13, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Waddy Jones and Charles Amborn, proprietors of the J&A Luncheonette, will enlarge their accommodations. • C.R. Tillman comes here from Arizona to spend the holidays with daughter, Anne Mae Tillman. • Lucy Armstrong is in Leland visiting her brother, Reuben.

90 years ago: 1932

Charles Henry and Catherine Ratliff secure a marriage license. • Mrs. Julius Buchanan is recovering from surgery. • Alva Denton and Kathleen Atkins are married.

80 years ago: 1942

Maurice Seay is elected president of the Y’s Men’s Club. • Staff Sgt. Lester Whitaker is here visiting his parents. • Vincent Palermo dies.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Faser of Boston are here for the holidays visiting their relatives. • The Junior Chamber of Commerce names Jerry Silver man of the year. • Services are held for James Parker.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Franco announce the birth of a daughter, Mary, on Dec. 17. • Sue Sanders of Charlotte, N.C., is here for the holidays visiting her family. • Gil Martin is home for the holidays from Ole Miss.

50 years ago: 1972

Col. Marvin W. Rees, district engineer, presents commendations and performance awards to various employees of the Vicksburg District, Corp of Engineers. • MP&L buys the Capital Electric Power Association, based in Clinton. • Mr. and Mrs. Buford Pettway and their daughter leave for Puerto Rico to visit Mrs. Pettway’s sister and family for the holidays. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Hall announce the birth of a daughter, Shelley Lynn, on Dec. 17.

40 years ago: 1982

Joshua and Jason Ford, 6-year-old identical twins of Gloria Ford, are pictured on the front page smiling to show that “all they want for Christmas is their two front teeth.” • Services are held for Albert Prentiss Sr. • William M. Bost Jr., a Vicksburg attorney, is appointed a member of the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance. • County Judge James Nichols is named an alternate member of the panel.

30 years ago: 1992

Gertrude A. Young says she wants to be Vicksburg’s next North Ward alderwoman. • The old Vicksburg Hospital building will be torn down by Bulldog Construction Co. of Madison for $74, 450, the board of Mayor and Alderman decides. • Graveside services are held for Cornella Buford.

20 years ago: 2002

Shekinah Kiambreia Houston celebrates her second birthday. • Jim Taylor of St. Aloysius is named the 2002 Vickburg Post Coach of the Year for football. • Steve K. Sessums of May & Company achieves the designation of Certified Business Manager.

10 years ago: 2012

AmeriCorp National Civilian Community Corps volunteer Wendy Thomas, one of 135 graduates, receives her certificate of completion from AmeriCorp NCC Region Director Charles Davenport and AmeriCorps NCCC National Director Kate Raftery during the Class 18 winter graduation ceremony at the former All Saints’ Episcopal School. • Nine winners took home top honors at the eighth annual V105.5 Christmas Caroling Contest.