Vicksburg native shoots, kills two officers in Bay St. Louis Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43 of Ocean Springs, and a native of Vicksburg, shot and killed two police officers in Bay St. Louis before taking her own life at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anderson was a veterinarian and had previously practiced in Vicksburg.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), which is investigating the incident, stated that the Bay St. Louis Police Department received a call for service to the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. Upon arriving, officers encountered a female subject.

The subject fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself. The injured officer later died from his injuries. The two officers killed were Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

The Sun Herald reports that a child under the age of 10 was in a vehicle with Anderson when the shooting occurred, and that the two officers spoke to Anderson for about a half an hour, during which a call was placed to child protective services.

More information will be provided by The Vicksburg Post when it becomes available.