Vicksburg native spoke with officers for 30 minutes before reportedly shooting them, turning gun on herself Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Vicksburg native who reportedly shot and killed two Bay St. Louis Police officers interacted with the officers for 30 minutes before the shooting began and she took her own life on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, of Ocean Springs, was a veterinarian and worked and practiced in Vicksburg at a clinic on Paxton Road for a period of time. The Vicksburg Post interviewed her in 2005 about her career.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released the following information about the shooting on social media:

“At approximately 4:30 a.m., Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, responded to a call for a welfare check at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, located at 1003 Highway 90.

“Upon arriving, the two officers encountered Anderson who was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female.”

After nearly a 30-minute interaction with Anderson, during which time a child protective services resource was called, Anderson discharged a weapon from inside the vehicle striking both officers. Robin received fatal injuries at the scene and Estorffe succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Anderson died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest, which MBI has stated was self-inflicted.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They are the thin blue line.”

Mayor Mike Favre of Bay St. Louis expressed his feelings on the killings.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” Favre said. “We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” Schwartz said. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident. The Vicksburg Post will provide more information about as it becomes available.