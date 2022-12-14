Warren County Land Records Dec. 5 to Dec. 12 Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Dec. 5 to Dec. 12.



Warranty Deeds

*Chris Corbett to American Battlefield Trust, Lot 5, Chickasaw Lots.

*Patrick L. Daughtry and Janie G. Daughtry to Rene D. Barfoot, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Pat Daughtry to David Brewer Inc., Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ryan W. Marshall and Brittany Nicole to Gabriel Bufkin and Kori Scores, Lot 17 and Part of Lot 18, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

*Richard Cowart Inc. to David W. Burroughs and Amie J. Burroughs, Lot 2, Twin Creeks Subdivision; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Bobbye R. Byrd to Perry Real Estate LLC, Lot 27, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Lori Ann Hackler Collins to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Patrick L. Daughtry and Janie G. Daughtry to Patrick L. Daughtry Jr., Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Patrick L. Daughtry and Janie G. Daughtry to Rhonda Rowland, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ferris Farms Inc to Rayon L. Steed Jr. and Tammy D. Steed, Lot 55, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Franklin D. Wright and Cathy Ann Wright Giachelli to Anita L. Tribble, Part of Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Bruce King to Andrew Reel and Eleana Reel, Lot 102, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Johnny Lundstrom and James H. Lundstrom, Lot A, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

*Robert Eliard Morgan to Joel Anthony Morgan, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Muddcoast Properties LLC to Riverfox Properties LLC, Part of Lot 3, Rigby Subdivision; Part of Lot 4, Rigby Subdivision; Part of Lot 5, Rigby Subdivision; Part of Lot 6, Rigby Subdivision.

*Velma Jean Stevens Powell to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

* Courtney Powell Reese to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

* Anthony J. Stevens to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Ricky Stevens to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 28, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Ernest Thomas Properties LP to BancorpSouth, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Jerry Wayne Beard and Susan Beard Westcott to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 17, Township 6 North, Range 4 West; Part of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

*Gabriel Bufkin and Kori Screws to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 17 and Part of Lot 18, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

*David W. Burroughs and Amie J. Burroughs to Hancock Whitney Bank, Lot 2, Twin Creek Subdivision; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Bobby G. Carpenter and Donna T. Carpenter to Cadence Bank, Lot 5, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

*Pam J. Willis to Cadence Bank, Lot 47, Fairways Subdivision Part 3; Part of Lot 48, Fairways Subdivision Part 3.

*Ellis K. Angela to Cadence Bank, Lot 212, Oak Park No. 4.

*Eric Cooley to Figure Lending Inc., Lot 17, Lake Forest No. 1.

*James A. Cox to Rocket Mortgage, Lot 6 and 7, Pecan Grove Subdivision.

*Andrew Reel and Eleana Reel Davis to Michael L. Davis and Clarissa B. Davis, Lot 102, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Linda A. Faubus to Delta Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Melvin Hinson to Delta Bank, Part of Section 1 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Robert D. Hammond Jr. To RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Glen O. Truesdall to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Northwest 1/4 of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Occasions Inc. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Perry Real Estate LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Lot 27, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Riverfox Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot 3, Rigby Subdivision; Part of Lot 4, Rigby Subdivision; Part of Lot 5, Rigby Subdivision; Part of Lot 6, Rigby Subdivision.

*Joseph Eric Stubbs and Anna Grace Stubbs (Anderson) to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 7, 8 and 11, South Haven Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*John Andrew Feminella, 73, Illinois, to Beverly Ann Feminella, 69, Mississippi.

*Thomas Edward Crutchfield, 69, Vicksburg, to Candi Lynn Mitchell, 62, Vicksburg.

*Richard Michael Maychak, 64, New Jersey, to Angela Pryor Cummins, 53, Tennessee.

*Daniel Mark Bass, 35, Vicksburg, to Crescencia Felipa Herman, 34, Jackson, Miss.

*Willie T. Clark, 77, Hinds County, to Janice Marie Harris, 62, Warren County.

*Willie Lee Lampkin, 68, Mississippi, to Charlene Denise Squire, 65, Mississippi.