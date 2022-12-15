Jimmy Dee Derrington Published 12:04 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Jimmy Dee Derrington, 80, of Glucksdact, MS passed away on December 12, 2022, at home. He was born in Hardy, MS to Geneva Sullivan Derrington and A.C. Derrington.

He was a member of the Army Reserves, Coast Guard Reserve and Navy, serving 22 months during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Corp of Engineers for 25 years. Jimmy was also a member of VFW, Masons and the Shrines.

He is preceded in death by his parents, A.C. and Geneva Derrington and sister, Rose Derrington. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Louise Sellers Derrington; daughter, Erin Sloan Strain (Mark) of Hendersonville, NC; son, Bradford D. Derrington of Glucksdact, MS; grandson, Briceson Derrington; and sister, Bernice Woods Griffin of Grenada, MS.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society by mail to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 by phone at 1-800-227-2345 or online at donate3.cancer.org/.

Condolences may be sent to 122 Hunters Row, Madison, MS 39110.