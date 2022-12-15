Lula Mae Walton

Published 12:31 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Lula Mae Walton passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022 at the age of 81. She was a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi and resided in Vacaville, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Walton; the love her of life, Robert Hudley; daughter, Erica Hudley; brother, Ernest Walton. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Hudley; grandson, Jonathon Caldwell; sisters, Doris (Melvin) Perkins and Linda (Charles) Walton Jones; brothers, James (Bette) Walton, Daniel (Farelene) Walton, Donald (Kathy) Walton, Mark (Gina) Walton, Tony (Shannon) Walton, and Carlton Walton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and caregiver. Memorial services will be held December 19, 2022 in Oakland, California.

