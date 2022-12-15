Susan Bradway

Susan Bradway of Rio Rancho, New Mexico died December 6, 2022.  She was 65 years old.

Susan grew up in Vicksburg and was a graduate of Vicksburg High School and Mississippi State University with a B.S. and a Masters in Food Science. She worked for Indian Health Services in New Mexico as Director of the Nutritional Science Department and as Assistant Director of the WIC program for the Navajo Nation. She was also an artist, a musician, and an avid gardener. She will be remembered for her outrageous sense of humor, her love of learning, and for her love of nature and her devotion to animals, especially horses and dogs.

Susan is survived by Lilly Hugar of Rio Rancho; her mother, Pat Sistrunk and sister, Patricia Bradway of Okolona, MS; her brother, Brad Bradway of Starkville, MS, and many family and friends who will miss her terribly.

