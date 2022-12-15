Vicksburg firefighter earns NFPA certification at State Fire Academy Published 2:07 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Firefighter David Allison of the Vicksburg Fire Department recently graduated Class 200 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages conclude that firefighters, through their newly acquired skills and knowledge, will be an asset to the fire departments they represent.

“We are excited to introduce our newest group of certified Mississippi Firefighters. that will be tasked with protecting our communities all across our great state,” Wages said.