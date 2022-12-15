Vicksburg’s Connie Dolan named deputy fire marshal for Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office

Published 3:58 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By John Surratt

Connie Dolan

Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney has named Connie Dolan as chief deputy fire marshal, effective Jan. 1.

Dolan will serve as second in command to Fire Marshal Chaney and run the day-to-day operations of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A former Warren County sheriff’s deputy and Vicksburg police officer, she is the first female to serve in the role.

Dolan presently serves as State Fire Marshal’s Office assistant chief deputy, a position she has held since August 2021.

She has worked for the Fire Marshal’s Office as a regulatory and compliance inspector and fire investigator since 2018. She has extensive training and certifications in a variety of law enforcement and fire programs.

Dolan and her husband John live in Vicksburg. They enjoy camping and traveling with their four children and five grandchildren.

Her appointment follows the retirement of Ricky Davis, who served as chief deputy for 16 years.

