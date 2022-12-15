Winners announced for Vicksburg-Warren County Public Library 4th Annual Cookie Contest and Swap

Published 12:57 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg-Warren County Public Library announced this week the winners of its Fourth Annual Cookie Contest and Swap.

WINNERS:

1st Place for Decorated Cookies: Lisa Longfellow

1st Place for Miscellaneous Desserts: Gingerbread cookies, Miranda McCaskill

2nd Place for Miscellaneous Desserts” Peanut Butter cookies, Andrew McCaskill

3rd Place for Miscellaneous Desserts: Snowball cookies, Lucy McCaskill

The Grand Prize Winners are a mother and daughter team, Carla and Cadee Norquist, for their beautifully decorated sugar cut-out cookies.

The library shared special thanks to contest judges Chris Rutherford of Walnut Hills; Nadia Miller of Bohemia Café and Hannah Bonelli of HannMade Cakes.

For more information on the Vicksburg-Warren County Public Library, follow on Facebook @WCVPLibrary for more announcements about events, services and hours, or call 601-636-6411.

