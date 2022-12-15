Winners announced for Vicksburg-Warren County Public Library 4th Annual Cookie Contest and Swap
Published 12:57 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022
The Vicksburg-Warren County Public Library announced this week the winners of its Fourth Annual Cookie Contest and Swap.
WINNERS:
1st Place for Decorated Cookies: Lisa Longfellow
1st Place for Miscellaneous Desserts: Gingerbread cookies, Miranda McCaskill
2nd Place for Miscellaneous Desserts” Peanut Butter cookies, Andrew McCaskill
3rd Place for Miscellaneous Desserts: Snowball cookies, Lucy McCaskill
The Grand Prize Winners are a mother and daughter team, Carla and Cadee Norquist, for their beautifully decorated sugar cut-out cookies.
The library shared special thanks to contest judges Chris Rutherford of Walnut Hills; Nadia Miller of Bohemia Café and Hannah Bonelli of HannMade Cakes.
