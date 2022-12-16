6th-generation Vicksburg firefighter graduates from Mississippi State Fire Academy Published 3:21 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Firefighter Larson Terry of the Vicksburg Fire Department recently graduated on Thursday from Class 200 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I and II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

Larson Terry, who recently graduated from the fire academy, will be a sixth-generation firefighter of the Vicksburg Fire Department. His father, John Terry, is currently a Lieutenant in the department. John Terry’s great-great uncle, Peter Barber, died while fighting a fire in Vicksburg in 1885.

This intense seven-week course included online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics.

The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages conclude that firefighters, through their newly acquired skills and knowledge, will be an asset to the fire departments they represent.

“We are excited to introduce our newest group of certified Mississippi Firefighters that will be tasked with protecting our communities all across our great state,” Wages said.